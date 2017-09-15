Area Utilities, Organizations, Reach Out to Hurricane Victims

At a time when thousands in Texas are recovering from the floods caused by Hurricane Harvey and 6.2 million Floridians are in the dark as a result of Hurricane Irma, an army of compassionate individuals has ferried first responders, food trucks and utility crews to Southern states to help those in need.

Volunteers at the Washington D.C.-based Capital Area Food Bank loaded a truck filled with food for Houston, while D.C.-based Pepco and Baltimore Gas and Electric joined other regional companies in mobilizing 1,800 workers for a caravan to restore power in Florida.

The Capital Beltway was jammed last weekend with cars bearing Florida license plates and residents of that state seeking shelter from Irma.

Darrell Godfrey, a Prince George’s County, Md. resident, drove to Florida, picked up his 22-year-old son and returned to Maryland. Godfrey said traffic on I-95 was bumper to bumper from Central Florida through the Carolinas and Virgina.

Many organizations have been working hard to help people in affected states return to a normal life.

“The devastation to the homes and lives of families in Texas requires an immediate response from those of us with logistical capabilities,” said Jody Tick, COO of the Capital Area Food Bank. “The food bank is proud to have the infrastructure to deliver something so important, and the reason we’re able to respond in times like these is the year-round support of our community.”

In a statement, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III noted that Irma made landfall just ahead of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“As we remember the September 11th tragedy 16 years ago, today is additionally tough as we view the images of the impact of Hurricane Irma on people throughout the Caribbean and the Gulf region of the United States,” Baker said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to them as they work to rebuild their lives and communities following the ravages of the storm.”

Baker applauded those who had aided the Texas recovery effort, and called on local residents to continue to support those affected by Hurricane Irma.

“I urge all Prince Georgians to consider donating money, supplies, or even blood to the American Red Cross as well as many other charities,” Baker said. “Often, critics question whether ‘American exceptionalism’ is currently in decline. Yet, when I see how this nation unites and faces challenges, whether it was the attacks on our nation 16 years ago today, Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago, or Harvey and Irma over the past month, our exceptionalism is alive and well.”