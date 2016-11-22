Arena Stage Hosts Dinner and Musical for Wounded Warriors

D.C.-area military families must spend the Thanksgiving holiday away from loved ones. In gratitude for their service, Arena Stage is inviting wounded warriors, service men and women and their families to a complimentary dinner and performance of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Carousel at the Mead Center for American Theater, located at 1101 Sixth St., SW on Nov. 25. For more information, contact Corporate Relations Manager Char Manlove-Laws at [email protected] or 202-600-4030 or visit arenastage.org/donate/special-events/military-thanksgiving1617/.