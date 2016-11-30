Arlington County Child and Family Services’ ‘I’m With Dad Dinner & Movie Night’

On Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Arlington County Child and Family Services are calling all dads and their children to the “I’m With Dad Dinner & Movie Night” event. The movie night will take place at 909 South Dinwiddie Street and is open to the community. From 6 -7 p.m., the Arlington County Child and Family Services is scheduled to invite dads to bring a dish of food to share for dinner; then, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all the families will hop on pillows and blankets to enjoy “The Polar Express” movie. Families will enjoy the movie on the big screen, with a few surprises along the way. The event is free of charge. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.