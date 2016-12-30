Arrests Made after Boy Killed in Rash of Florida Shootings

by: The Associated Press
/ (Michael Laughlin and Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) /
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities arrested a second suspect in a spate of shootings in South Florida that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy.

This Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 photo shows a photo of 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham, Jr., and other mementos during a vigil for the him in Dania Beach, Fla. On Friday, Broward Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in connection with the gun violence in Dania Beach that killed the 8-year-old boy on Wednesday, and Christopher Jordan, 25, on Christmas Day. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
According to news reports, police arrested 19-year-old Arvis Brown on Friday in Tallahassee. He is believed to be connected with the boy’s shooting in Dania Beach.

The boy, Rasheed Cunningham Jr., was fatally shot Wednesday, along with two adults who were wounded and are expected to recover.

Sheriff Scott Israel of the Broward Sheriff's Office speaks during a news conference in Dania Beach, Fla., about the arrest of Arvis Yatil Brown in connection with the gun violence in Dania Beach, Fla., that killed 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham Jr., on Wednesday, and Christopher Jordan, 25, on Christmas Day. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Another shooting Tuesday night left an adult male injured. And on Monday, a shooting left another unidentified adult male with life-threatening injuries after an attempted robbery. It’s not clear what motivated the other shootings.

Police arrested 22-year-old Gregory Sims Thursday in connection with the robbery and shooting, and are looking into a possible connection with Brown.

