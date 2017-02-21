ASALH Black History Month Luncheon

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the founders of Black History Month, is scheduled to host its 91st annual Black History Month Luncheon — the nation’s premier Black History Month event – on Feb. 25 at noon at the Washington Renaissance Hotel, 999 Ninth Street, N.W. Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) will be the keynote speaker and local news anchor Andrea Roane will emcee the event. A special Featured Authors event will showcase several talented Black authors and their latest works, including The Honorable Jean Augustine, the first African Canadian woman to be elected to the Canadian House of Commons and the first to serve in the federal Cabinet and Hattie Washington, professor of education at Coppin State University in Baltimore.