The Asbury United Methodist Church, located at 926 11th St NW, will hold a Women’s Day celebration on Oct. 16. The theme of the observance is “Growing in Blessedness.” Rev. Alexis F. Brown, campus minister for Howard University, and Associate Pastor at Asbury UMC will deliver the sermon at the 10 a.m. worship service. There will also be a musical concert featuring vocalists Kevin Green and Dawn Robinson at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 202-628-0009.