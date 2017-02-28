Ash Wednesday in Adams Morgan

Lent is the church season during which we remember God’s willingness to face death. For many Christians this time gives them an opportunity to explore their relationship to suffering and death for the sake of a greater cause. Traditionally, many people of faith mark the beginning of Lent with the “imposition of ashes”, which is having a cross drawn on their forehead with ashes. On the first day of Lent, March 1, at the corner of 18th Street and Columbia Road, NW from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., a group of people will gather in prayer, blessing and/or the imposition of ashes for anyone who would like to receive them.