Auditions: African American Festival Talent Show

War Memorial Building, 101. N. Gay Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Image/Flyer) /
0
5

Showcase your talents for a chance to perform or be in the Talent Show at the 2017 African American Festival on August 12th. Auditions are on July 13th from 5 p.m. to 8pm.m at the War Memorial Building. Register online at www.mayorbaltimorecity.gov/aaftalent-application.  A sample audio or video must be submitted when you register. One submission per act.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS