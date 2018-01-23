On January 27th at 1p.m. come and discover the cooking legacy and ancestral roots of African American cuisine with food historian Michael Twitty, author of The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South. This illuminating memoir of Southern cuisine and food culture traces his ancestry through food, from Africa to America and slavery to freedom. A food sampling of African American cookery and book signing will follow. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/author-talks-the-lewis-cooking-gene-with-michael-twitty-tickets-39921284637?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.