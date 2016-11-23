Baker Initiative Upgrades Glassmanor-Oxon Hill Area

The Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative (TNI) was launched in April 2012 by Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III. The goal is to help six neighborhoods in the county that face significant economic, health, public safety, and education challenges. On Nov. 19, county leaders assembled on Maury Avenue in the Glassmanor neighborhood to announce a new project, Columbia Run Townhomes.

“The best place to live, work, and play in the D.C. metro area is Prince George’s County,” Sandy J. Marenberg, president of Marenberg Enterprises, told about 20 people who attended the groundbreaking ceremony. “Columbia Run is in a good location. It is five minutes from National Harbor and you will have many employees of the MGM casino purchasing a home here.”

Columbia Run is an example of what the county would like to replicate throughout the other TNI areas: Suitland/Coral Hill, Langley Park, Kentland/Palmer Park, Hillcrest Heights/Marlow Heights, and East Riverdale/Bladensburg. The county’s cities and town aren’t eligible for TNI because they are largely self-governing. Baker wanted to help the struggling unincorporated areas of the county.

The six designated areas of TNI have a team leader and cohorts in the fields of public safety, social services, education, and community development. County resources have been earmarked to improve the six jurisdictions. The Office of the County Executive, the Prince George’s County Public Schools, and The Community Foundation in conjunction, offer grants of up to $15,000 to organizations aiding youth from 0-18 years-old in those areas.

Earlier this year, TNI expanded to Forestville, Woodlawn/Lanham, and Silver Hill with three of the six original communities, Langeley Park, East Riverdale/Bladensburg and Glassmanor/Oxon Hill are set to leave the program on Jan. 1, 2017 because of the progress made.

However, county officials have received word that some of the TNI areas don’t want to leave the program. He noted that across the board, crime is down and school attendance is up in TNI areas.

“We have made resources available to the six areas and some have done so well that they have graduated,” Nick Majette, the county’s chief administrative officer, told the AFRO. “Some of the leaders in those areas have told us we want to stay in. This shows that TNI is undergoing phenomenal success.”

Marenberg said the townhouses at the new development will cost about $250,000 and that is affordable for many Prince George’s families. The amenities include hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and upgraded kitchen counters. In addition, the development is close to I-495, National Harbor, large chain grocery stores like Giant, the Southern Avenue Metro Station on the Green Line, and the United Medical Center on the District’s side of Southern Avenue., S.E.

“We are intent on building workforce housing,” Marenberg said. “The $250,000 price is the same as paying rent at about $1,750 a month. It is a great place to buy a house, live, and raise a family.”

Jacqueline Keys is a community activist who has lived in the Glassmanor neighborhood since 1977. She is pleased with the Columbia Run Townhomes project. “In 2005, we were approached by developers and asked what we wanted to do with the blighted property in our area,” Keys said. “I told them we wanted nice homes and a safe neighborhood, and though it has been a long process, they have delivered.”

However, not everyone in the Glassmanor neighborhood welcomes the Columbia Run project. “Maury Avenue was once known as a drug strip,” Jamal Jefferson told the AFRO. “I don’t see too many Blacks moving into those homes. They can’t pull the wool over my eyes. I know who those homes are really for.”

Majette dismissed any notion that Columbia Run is a part of gentrifying Glassmanor. “In that case, the townhomes would be in the $300,000 – 400,000 range,” he said.

Marenberg said Columbia Run’s grand opening will be in the spring and Prince George’s County Council member Obie Patterson (D-District 8) plans to be there. “I am glad that the developer stepped up to the plate and invested in Prince George’s County,” Patterson said.