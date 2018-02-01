Ballou Student Dies Nearly Three Weeks After School Attack

A special needs student at Ballou High School has died 19 days after police said he was attacked in the classroom over a cellular phone.

Joevon Smith was hit in the face and body several times at the school on Jan. 10 after he wouldn’t let two people use his cellphone, according to police. The victim told police that one of the suspects sprayed him with “perfume” during the attack.

The student was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m. Jan. 29 at Children’s National Health System where he had been hospitalized, police said.

It’s not known whether the student’s death was a direct result of the attack. Police are awaiting an autopsy report and a response from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine his official cause and manner of death.

At an unrelated news conference Jan. 30, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she wasn’t prepared to address what happened at the school procedure wise, but said the student’s death troubles her.

“Obviously we’re concerned about that student, the student’s family and the larger school community,” Bowser told reporters.

Arrests haven’t been made and the case remains under investigation