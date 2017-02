Join the Balti Gurls for a screening of the highly anticipated web series “Brown Girl,” written by Fatimah Asghar and produced and directed by Sam Bailey. “Brown Girls” tells the story of two women of color whose friendship gets them through the messiness of their mid- twenties. The screening is on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore, Md. 21218. Admission is free.