Baltimore and Prince George’s County High School Football Wrap-Up

Welcome to the AFRO’s weekly sports wrap-up. This time we are bringing you the recap of week five of high school football from Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

Continuing on from last week’s wrap-up; The Edmonson-Westside Red Storm handily defeated the hosting Poly Engineers 30-8 on Sept. 30. The Red Storm advance to a 3-1 record and establish their dominance as one of the top three teams in the Baltimore City Region alongside the Mergenthaler Vo-Tech Mustangs and the Douglass Mighty Ducks.

In their next game, the Red Storm will travel and challenge the hosting Dunbar Poets in a Baltimore City I contest on Oct. 7 at 3:45 p.m. The Poets come into the game eager to continue their improvement after their 12-3 non-league win over Boys Latin. As for the Poly Engineers, now 2-3, their next matchup will be against the Douglass Mighty Ducks. The Ducks now also 3-1 come into the Baltimore City I bout fresh off a win over the Patterson Clippers.

Meanwhile over in Prince George’s county the Wise Pumas remain undefeated after trouncing the Flowers Jaguars in a shutout victory 35-0 on Sept. 30. The Pumas continue to improve their streak to 5-0 and will put it on the line when they move to take on host DuVal in a Prince George’s County 4A game on Oct. 8. The Tigers are also fresh off a shutout victory after beating the High Point Eagles in a league win 43-0. The DuVal Tigers are now 4-1. The flowers Jaguars however, will get ready to play Oxon Hill in an in-league challenge as they will try and better their 2-3 season record so far. Flowers and Oxon Hill will also play on Oct. 8.

Player(s) of the Week:

The offensive player of the week this time around is Tyrese Chambers of Poly High School. The young Engineer is a junior wide receiver and free safety and is one of the strongest offensive weapons Poly has. Chambers is the top scorer in the Baltimore City I region with 34 points over 5 touchdowns. Combine that with an average of 15 yards per reception, and you have an offensive cannon just waiting to be fired. To check out more from Tyrese and the Engineers he will be playing with Poly as they take on the Douglass Mighty Ducks, on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile defense belongs to Prince George’s county this week as the defensive player of the week title goes to Christopher Rhodes of Wise High School. Rhodes is a junior Middle Linebacker and Fullback for the Pumas. Boasting an impressive 29 solo of 36 tackles and now the current PG County leader in sacks, Rhodes has emerged as another reason why the Wise Pumas are not to be messed with. To keep up with Christopher and the Pumas, be sure to check out their next game against the DuVal Tigers on Oct. 8.

The Games to Come:

Be sure to check out the Poly Engineers vs the Douglass Mighty Ducks on Oct. 7. However, the big game to look out for will be the City College Black Knights against the visiting Patterson Clippers in a Baltimore City I regional matchup. The reason to see this is because the Clippers are hungry for a win and the Black Knights are the only thing standing in their way for a chance to get on the board. However, the Black Knights are a Baltimore team in their own right and should not be taken lightly. The game will take place on October 7.

However, if you are closer to the Prince George’s County side of Maryland then the matchup to see will be Parkdale and Laurel on Oct. 8. Both teams have not won a single game this season and so it stands to reason that when they go up against each other, you will be in for a no-holds barred, all-out match between two teams desperate to get on the board this season.

That’s it for this week’s football wrap-up.