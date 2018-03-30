Baltimore Area Church News

By Joi Thomas, Special to the AFRO
We are in the midst of Holy Week, the most important time on the Christian calendar. It is the time when Christians all over the world remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This Friday, many churches all over the city will hold Good Friday services, remembering the death of Jesus on a cross. I encourage you to go to one of these services and remember the sacrifice Jesus made for you. There are several options listed below as well as a few more events going on in the city. I pray you and your family enjoy your Easter weekend.
Set the Captives Free Outreach Center
7111 Windsor Blvd
Baltimore, Maryland, 21244
Seven Words of Encouragement Service
March 30, noon- 2 p.m.
Dr. Karen Bethea, Pastor
Greater Harvest Baptist Church
1617 Saratoga Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21223
Seven Last Sayings Service
March 30, 8:30 a.m.
Rev. Brent Brown, Pastor
Manifest Wonders Christian Center
3600 Edmonson Ave.
Baltimore, Maryland 21229
Seven Cries from Calvary
March 30, 7 p.m.
Elder Lee Michaels, Pastor
New Shiloh Baptist Church
2100 N. Monroe Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21217
Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ
March 30, 11:45 a.m.
Dr. Harold Carter, Jr., Pastor
Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries
600 Radecke Ave
Baltimore, Maryland 21206
Seven Sayings of Jesus
March 30, 10:45 a.m.
Bishop Clifford Johnson, Pastor
Southern Baptist Church
1701 N. Chester Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21213
The Seven Last Words of Christ
March 30, 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Bishop-Designate Donte Hickman, Pastor
Morning Star Baptist Church
1512 Woodlawn Drive
Baltimore, Maryland 21207
Good Friday Worship
March 30, 11 a.m.
Bishop Dwayne C. Debnam, Pastor
New Psalmist Baptist Church
6020 Marian Drive
Baltimore, Maryland 21215
Good Friday Service
March 30, noon
Bishop Walter S. Thomas, Pastor
New Christian Memorial Church
3525 West Caton Ave.
Baltimore, Maryland 21229
Seven Last Sayings Service
March 30, 7 p.m.
Rev. Dr. Walter Bronson, Pastor
Empowerment Temple AME Church
4217 Primrose Ave
Baltimore, Maryland 21215
Seven Last Words
March 30, 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Jamal Bryant, Pastor
Ark Church
1263 E. North Ave
Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Good Friday Service
March 30, 7 p.m.
Bishop J. L. Carter, Pastor
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
6665 Security Boulevard
Baltimore, Maryland 21207
Empowerment Encounter Conference 2018
April 3-April 4, 7 p.m.
Dr. Lisa Weah, Pastor
Rising Zion Baptist Church
2300 Llewelyn Ave
Baltimore, Maryland 21213
40th Pastoral and Church Anniversary
April 4-April 6, 7 p.m.
April 8, 11 a.m.
Rev. Theodore D. Addison, Sr., Pastor