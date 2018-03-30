Baltimore Area Church News

By Joi Thomas, Special to the AFRO

We are in the midst of Holy Week, the most important time on the Christian calendar. It is the time when Christians all over the world remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This Friday, many churches all over the city will hold Good Friday services, remembering the death of Jesus on a cross. I encourage you to go to one of these services and remember the sacrifice Jesus made for you. There are several options listed below as well as a few more events going on in the city. I pray you and your family enjoy your Easter weekend.

Set the Captives Free Outreach Center

7111 Windsor Blvd

Baltimore, Maryland, 21244

Seven Words of Encouragement Service

March 30, noon- 2 p.m.

Dr. Karen Bethea, Pastor

Greater Harvest Baptist Church

1617 Saratoga Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21223

Seven Last Sayings Service

March 30, 8:30 a.m.

Rev. Brent Brown, Pastor

Manifest Wonders Christian Center

3600 Edmonson Ave.

Baltimore, Maryland 21229

Seven Cries from Calvary

March 30, 7 p.m.

Elder Lee Michaels, Pastor

New Shiloh Baptist Church

2100 N. Monroe Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21217

Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ

March 30, 11:45 a.m.

Dr. Harold Carter, Jr., Pastor

Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries

600 Radecke Ave

Baltimore, Maryland 21206

Seven Sayings of Jesus

March 30, 10:45 a.m.

Bishop Clifford Johnson, Pastor

Southern Baptist Church

1701 N. Chester Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21213

The Seven Last Words of Christ

March 30, 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Bishop-Designate Donte Hickman, Pastor

Morning Star Baptist Church

1512 Woodlawn Drive

Baltimore, Maryland 21207

Good Friday Worship

March 30, 11 a.m.

Bishop Dwayne C. Debnam, Pastor

New Psalmist Baptist Church

6020 Marian Drive

Baltimore, Maryland 21215

Good Friday Service

March 30, noon

Bishop Walter S. Thomas, Pastor

New Christian Memorial Church

3525 West Caton Ave.

Baltimore, Maryland 21229

Seven Last Sayings Service

March 30, 7 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Walter Bronson, Pastor

Empowerment Temple AME Church

4217 Primrose Ave

Baltimore, Maryland 21215

Seven Last Words

March 30, 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Pastor

Ark Church

1263 E. North Ave

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Good Friday Service

March 30, 7 p.m.

Bishop J. L. Carter, Pastor

New Bethlehem Baptist Church

6665 Security Boulevard

Baltimore, Maryland 21207

Empowerment Encounter Conference 2018

April 3-April 4, 7 p.m.

Dr. Lisa Weah, Pastor

Rising Zion Baptist Church

2300 Llewelyn Ave

Baltimore, Maryland 21213

40th Pastoral and Church Anniversary

April 4-April 6, 7 p.m.

April 8, 11 a.m.

Rev. Theodore D. Addison, Sr., Pastor