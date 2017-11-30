Baltimore Area Church News

by: Compiled by Joi Thomas Special to the AFRO

2017 is almost over and I encourage you to look over the goals you set for 2017 and see what you have left to accomplish. Then make it happen. Also, make sure you take some time during the remainder of 2017, to plan for 2018. Be intentional about your success. Here is your church news for the week.

Greater Harvest Baptist Church

1617 W. Saratoga St.

Baltimore, Md., 21223

Messiah and the Motown Sound

Featuring W. Patrick Alston on organ

Dec. 3, 5 p.m.

Rev. Errol D. Gilliard, Sr., Pastor

=============================================

Holy Temple Church-East

336 E. 25th Street

Baltimore, Md. 21218

12th Anniversary

Dec. 6– Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. , Dec. 10, 11 a.m.

Overseer Margaret Shelley and Apostle Ronald Shelley, Pastors

=============================================

Morning Star Baptist Church

The Renaissance Center

6665 Security Boulevard

Baltimore, Md. 21207

Caring and Sharing: Traveling Through Grief and Loss

Dec. 9, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Dwayne C. Debnam, Pastor

=============================================

Family Bible Ministries Worldwide, Inc.

5300 Edmondson Ave.

Baltimore, Md. 21229

Installation celebration for Bishop Cassandra A. Montgomery as General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Family Bible Ministries Worldwide.

Dec. 10 4 p.m.

Bishop Cassandra A. Montgomery

=============================================

Greater Paradise Christian Center

2900 E. Oliver Street

Baltimore, 21213

Family and Friends Day

Dec. 10 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Rev. Shawn Bell, Pastor

=============================================

Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries

6000 Radecke Ave.

Baltimore, Md. 21206

Tis the Season, A Holy Day Celebration

Friday Dec. 15 7 p.m. -9 p.m.

Bishop Clifford Johnson, Pastor

=============================================

New Friendship Baptist Church

1515 East Eager Street

Baltimore, Md.

O Christmas Tree- A Gala for Children

Dec. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Rev. Roderick Parks, Pastor

=============================================

Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church

235 Tollgate Road

Owings Mills, Md. 21117

Christmas Concert

Dec. 16, 5 p.m.

Dr. Diane H. Johnson, Pastor