Baltimore Area Church News

2017 is almost over and I encourage you to look over the goals you set for 2017 and see what you have left to accomplish. Then make it happen. Also, make sure you take some time during the remainder of 2017, to plan for 2018. Be intentional about your success. Here is your church news for the week.
Greater Harvest Baptist Church
1617 W. Saratoga St.
Baltimore, Md., 21223
Messiah and the Motown Sound
Featuring W. Patrick Alston on organ
Dec. 3, 5 p.m.
Rev. Errol D. Gilliard, Sr., Pastor
Holy Temple Church-East
336 E. 25th Street
Baltimore, Md. 21218
12th Anniversary
Dec. 6– Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. , Dec. 10, 11 a.m.
Overseer Margaret Shelley and Apostle Ronald Shelley, Pastors
Morning Star Baptist Church
The Renaissance Center
6665 Security Boulevard
Baltimore, Md. 21207
Caring and Sharing: Traveling Through Grief and Loss
Dec. 9, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Dwayne C. Debnam, Pastor
Family Bible Ministries Worldwide, Inc.
5300 Edmondson Ave.
Baltimore, Md. 21229
Installation celebration for Bishop Cassandra A. Montgomery as General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Family Bible Ministries Worldwide.
Dec. 10 4 p.m.
Bishop Cassandra A. Montgomery
Greater Paradise Christian Center
2900 E. Oliver Street
Baltimore, 21213
Family and Friends Day
Dec. 10 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Rev. Shawn Bell, Pastor
Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries
6000 Radecke Ave.
Baltimore, Md. 21206
Tis the Season, A Holy Day Celebration
Friday Dec. 15 7 p.m. -9 p.m.
Bishop Clifford Johnson, Pastor
New Friendship Baptist Church
1515 East Eager Street
Baltimore, Md.
O Christmas Tree- A Gala for Children
Dec. 16, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Rev. Roderick Parks, Pastor
Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church
235 Tollgate Road
Owings Mills, Md. 21117
Christmas Concert
Dec. 16, 5 p.m.
Dr. Diane H. Johnson, Pastor