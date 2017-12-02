Baltimore Chief CIrcuit Judge Alfred Nance Steps Down

by: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A longtime Baltimore judge who was facing possible expulsion has stepped down.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan says Baltimore Chief Circuit Judge Alfred Nance submitted his retirement effective Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Court of Appeals was set to decide whether Nance should be punished for remarks he made during criminal trials two years ago.

In October, the state Commission on Judicial Disabilities found Nance made disparaging and demeaning comments that undermined the integrity of the court. The panel recommended that the state’s high court strip Nance of his elected post before he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Nance’s attorney declined comment to the newspaper.

Nance joined the bench in 1998 and earned a salary of $154,000.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com