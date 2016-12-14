Come to see Christmas for Kids by The Baltimore Choral Arts Society, on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. The fun filled holiday program will feature a program of holiday favorites. The hour long program will be at Kraushaar Auditorium, Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley road in Towson, Md. Contact Camille Delaney at [email protected] for more information.
Baltimore Choral Arts Society’s Christmas for Kids
Kraushaar Auditorium, Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley road in Towson, Md.
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Photo/baltimorechoralarts.org) /
