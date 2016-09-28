Baltimore City and Prince George’s County High School Football Wrap-Up

Welcome to the AFRO’s weekly high school football wrap-up. This week we are bringing you a recap of week four of high school football from Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

The Matchup Wrap-up:

The crowd was in for an exciting game Sept. 23 as the City College Black Knights took on the visiting Digital Harbor Rams. The Black Knights barely edged out the Rams 12-6 improving to a 3-1 overall record and 2-0 at home. The win only serves to enforce City’s current status as the top team in the city. For their next contest the Black Knights will host the Patterson Clippers in a Baltimore City I contest on Oct. 7. As for the Rams, their next game will be against the Carver Vo-Tech Bears, also a Baltimore City I bout. Their game will be on Sept. 30 and Digital Harbor will attempt to improve upon its 2-2 record, while the Bears will be hungry to upgrade their 1-3 record.

Meanwhile in Prince George’s County, The Wise Pumas continue to assert their dominance after their victory scoring 40 points and shutting out the visiting Northwestern Wildcats in the Pumas league win last Friday. The Pumas now hold a 4-0 record. Coming up next for them is when they host the Flowers Jaguars for a Prince George’s County 4A bout on Sept. 30. The Pumas will face a Jaguars crew coming fresh off a loss to the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders. The Jaguars are now at a 2-2 record. As for the Northwestern Wildcats, they will visit and faceoff with the Suitland Rams, also in a Prince George’s County 4A match this Sept. 30. Northwestern will attempt to improve on its 1-3 record, while the Rams seek to do the same with their 2-2 record after losing a non-league loss to Oxon Hill.

Player(s) of the Week:

The defensive player of the week this time around goes to Rashad Jackson of Poly Engineers High School. Jackson is a junior Tight End, Defensive End, and Outside Linebacker for Poly and is one of their all-star defensive weapons. Jackson carries an impressive lead on defensive stats in the Baltimore City region. With 45 overall tackles, 31 of which were solo and 9 sacks, Rashad Jackson has more than earned the defensive player of the week title. To check out more from Rashad, he will be playing with Poly as they take on the Douglass Mighty Ducks, Oct. 7.

The offensive player of the week title goes to Karl Mofor of the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders as he continues to lead the county in almost every offensive facet of the game. Mofor boasts an impressive 535 rushing yards spread over 7 touchdowns and 46 points. He remains a force to be reckoned with. The Raiders are currently one of top teams to beat from Prince George’s County and if with players like Karl Mofor they are sure to remain that way for quite some time. To see more from them, check out their upcoming game against the Bladensburg Mustangs on Oct. 1.

The Games to Come:

If you live in the Baltimore area you should definitely check out the games coming this week. However, the game to see will be the Poly Engineers vs the Edmonson-Westside Red Storm on Sept. 30. The Engineers host the Red Storm at home in a Baltimore City I region matchup. Both teams are 2-2 and have strong squads all around. It will be a close game.

Over in Prince George’s County this week, the big game to look forward to on Sept. 30 is a big faceoff between the Flowers Jaguars and the Wise Pumas. The Pumas are still undefeated and will have to come out their hardest if they want to preserve that lead as the Jaguars are hungry for victory after their recent 2-2 record. The Prince George’s county 4A region bout is shaping up to be a good one.

That’s it for this week’s football wrap-up.