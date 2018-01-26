Baltimore City Clears Homeless Encampment Despite Protests

by: Alex Littlehales Capital News Service
BALTIMORE, Maryland- Friday marked the last day residents of Baltimore City’s Guilford Avenue downtown homeless encampment could opt in to a dorm-style shelter located across town. While it was an easy decision for some, others protested and said Baltimore needed to do more to correct the city’s overall housing problem.

