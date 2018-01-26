BALTIMORE, Maryland- Friday marked the last day residents of Baltimore City’s Guilford Avenue downtown homeless encampment could opt in to a dorm-style shelter located across town. While it was an easy decision for some, others protested and said Baltimore needed to do more to correct the city’s overall housing problem.
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
Baltimore City Clears Homeless Encampment Despite Protests
by: Alex Littlehales Capital News Service
/ (Screengrab Photo) /
0
21
RELATED ARTICLES
AFRO BRIEFS
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore Office—Corporate Headquaters
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore Office—Corporate Headquaters
1531 S. Edgewood Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21227Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: webeditor@afro.com
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes and Thorsten Hake
Press f for fullscreen.