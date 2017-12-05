Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis Disputes Objections over Political Signs in Baltimore Enclave

by: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top lawyer is pushing back on a neighborhood’s attempt to invoke city law to remove signs posted by residents welcoming immigrants and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday the Roland Park Civic League told residents in its community association newsletter that “sign clutter” was a nuisance to neighbors and violated the Baltimore City Zoning Code.

City Solicitor Andre Davis says that interpretation of city law is wrong, and the signs are protected by the First Amendment.

Baltimore zoning law prohibits portable signs, and calls for the “prompt removal” of temporary signs after the event or campaign with which they’re associated, but these signs aren’t tied to specific events.

Civic League President Hal Cooper says the intent was to address the signs’ appearance, not message.

