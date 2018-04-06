By AFRO Staff

The Health Ministries Network, which “establish a clearinghouse for mobilizing personal participation in available health care initiatives through community churches and other local faith-based organizations,” will be holding an organizational meeting April 7 at Baltimore’s Sharon Baptist Church.

The Health Ministries Network is a part of the Ministers’ Conference of Baltimore & Vicinity(MCBV). Bishop J. L. Carter, who has been president of the MCBV since 2017, issued the appeal in an email to members of the MCBV.

The group is seeking to create a national movement of clergy and faith-based organizations that promotes awareness of the various healthcare initiatives that are available. According to the emailed notice, health professionals from Harvard School of Medicine and others from across the country will be at the meeting.

The event will take place at Sharon Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m.