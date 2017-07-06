Baltimore Homicides Rise with Brother of Police Spokesman, Stepson of Prominent Attorney

The younger brother of a Baltimore Police Department spokesman became the city’s 173rd homicide victim.

Dionay Smith, 24, who was fatally shot on July 2, was found in his home around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue. He is the younger brother of the police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Police released surveillance video hoping the public can identify the suspect.

Smith, who often informs the public about violent homicides, learned of his brother’s murder while on the job and he discussed his death in the context of his job in an emotional Facebook post.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve notified the public of many tragedies, mostly death, specifically homicide, related. I’ve been on crime scenes and heard the wails of family members when they discover it’s their loved one who is deceased…On Sunday evening, one of the names that came to me was way too familiar. Dionay Smith. My brother, known as Dion, is the only person I’ve ever known with the name Dionay. Like many families who have been in that position, I was in denial. I immediately contacted investigators to learn more about the Dionay who was found deceased from a gunshot wound. I also did what is instinctual; I called his cell phone several times. Of course, there was no answer. However, I remained in denial,” Smith said.

“Now this might sound like a cliche, but it is true- my brother was a good kid,” Smith said on Facebook. “He wasn’t ‘about that life.’ He worked two jobs, helped out Ericka Alston-Buck at the Kids Safe Zone in the past and he spent time with his kids. I used to tell him, ‘the busier you are, the less time and desire you’ll have to be on the streets,’” Smith added.

Dionay Smith leaves behind three young children.

The stepson of a well-known defense attorney was gunned down in the early hours of July 1. His stepdad said he wants the public to come forward with answers.

Warren Brown held a press conference July 3, and spoke about the murder of his stepson, 22 year-old Louis “Cody” Young.

“They are like animals who are preying on innocent people and Cody was an innocent person, Cody was not part of the game. He was not a part of the streets,” Brown said.

According to police, around 1:10 a.m. on July 1, a silver Volkswagen pulled into the BP gas station in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore. Police say two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting multiple times.

Brown speculated his oldest son Matthew Brown, 27, may have been the target because he was with his stepbrother the night of the shooting at the gas station.

Matthew Brown was arrested on human trafficking charges in 2015.

Brown is offering $10,000 in reward money for any information leading to the arrest of those involved.

Police have released surveillance video of the shooting in hopes that someone might come forward.

“This is a very much open investigation, we’re hoping someone from the community will recognize these suspects or have some sort of information that we can use to move this case forward and identify both suspects and make an arrest,” said Detective Jeremy Silbert, a spokesperson for Baltimore Police.

Young was taken to an area hospital and died a short time later. Police said they do not have a motive for the shooting.

“They are leaving carnage in their wake and they need to be caged like dangerous animals,” said Brown.

The defense attorney says the $10,000 reward to solve his stepson’s murder will likely grow because other attorneys have volunteered to chip in.

Brown added that he would not rely only on law enforcement officials to solve Young’s murder.

“I represent people on the streets. I have people out there beating the bushes,” Brown said.

Brown says he may use more discretion when he chooses who he represents as a defense attorney in the future. He says he may not be able to deal with people he believes target the innocent.

“…For those who I look at and I can see, yeah this is a dangerous dude here…I think it’s not going to be my cup of tea, not anymore,” Brown said. “Especially when you’ve got innocent people involved.”