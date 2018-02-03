Baltimore Kicks Off Black History Month Celebration

Mayor Catherine Pugh kicked off Baltimore’s Black History Month celebrations on Feb. 1 with a City Hall ceremony honoring abolitionist Frederick Douglass on his 200th birthday.

Taking part in the event were Pugh, Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, the Dunbar High School Jazz Band, Crossroads School students and James Piper Bond, president and CEO of the Living Classrooms Foundation.

Pugh’s duties continued later that night, when she officially opened the Black History Art Exhibition at City Hall. The exhibition features the work of Nathaniel K. Gibbs and Laurence Hurst, graduates of Frederick Douglass High School; the opening included performances by the City College Knights of Jazz and Combo & Morton Street Dance Company.

The exhibit will be open daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the City Hall Rotunda and Courtyard Galleries through Feb. 28.