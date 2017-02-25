Baltimore Man Shot on MTA Bus

A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound Feb. 18 after being shot on a Maryland Transit Administration bus, according to police.

While on the No. 27 bus, witnesses told police, the man became involved in an argument with a female passenger. The woman then pulled a handgun and “shot the victim at least once in the upper torso,” said police.

The suspect, identified as Keara Peterson, 24, of the 800 block of Bethune Road, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, gun violations, and reckless endangerment for the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.

The shooting took place around 10:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Russell Street in the Carroll-Camden industrial area near the stadium complex.