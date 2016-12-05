Baltimore Mayor Elect

Catherine Pugh

Inauguration Activities

The inauguration of Catherine E. Pugh as the 50th Mayor of Baltimore will take place in the War Memorial Building at 101 North Gay Street. She will be sworn in during a ceremony which begins at 11:00am. Former Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke will preside as the Master of Ceremonies, Maryland Governor Lawrence Hogan will speak, and greetings will be given by both U.S. Senators representing the state, as well as other dignitaries. An invocation will be given by the Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter, Jr., pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church, and musical offerings by the Morgan State University choir will be part of the program. For additional information, please refer to the program summary below.

Welcome, Kurt L. Schmoke, former Mayor of Baltimore

National Anthem, Morgan State University choir

Invocation, Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter, Jr.

GREETINGS

A luncheon will follow immediately after the program in the War Memorial Building. The mayor will then attend four community celebrations around the City before attending an evening celebration at the Hilton Baltimore Hotel.

Hon. Lawrence Hogan, Governor of Maryland

Hon. Barbara Mikulski, U.S. Senate

Hon. Benjamin Cardin, U.S. Senate

Hon. Thomas “Mike” Miller, Jr., Maryland Senate President

Hon. Michael Busch, Maryland House Speaker

Hon. Joan Carter Conway, Baltimore Senate Delegation Chair

Hon. Curt S. Anderson, Baltimore House Delegation Chair

Hon. Bernard “Jack” Young, President of the Baltimore City Council

The Oath of Office will be administered by Hon. Shirley Watts of the Maryland Court of Appeals. Congressman Elijah Cummings will introduce the Mayor, who will give her Inaugural Address.

