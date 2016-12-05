Baltimore Mayor Elect
Catherine Pugh
Inauguration Activities
The inauguration of Catherine E. Pugh as the 50th Mayor of Baltimore will take place in the War Memorial Building at 101 North Gay Street. She will be sworn in during a ceremony which begins at 11:00am. Former Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke will preside as the Master of Ceremonies, Maryland Governor Lawrence Hogan will speak, and greetings will be given by both U.S. Senators representing the state, as well as other dignitaries. An invocation will be given by the Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter, Jr., pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church, and musical offerings by the Morgan State University choir will be part of the program. For additional information, please refer to the program summary below.
Welcome, Kurt L. Schmoke, former Mayor of Baltimore
National Anthem, Morgan State University choir
Invocation, Rev. Dr. Harold A. Carter, Jr.
GREETINGS
A luncheon will follow immediately after the program in the War Memorial Building. The mayor will then attend four community celebrations around the City before attending an evening celebration at the Hilton Baltimore Hotel.
Hon. Lawrence Hogan, Governor of Maryland
Hon. Barbara Mikulski, U.S. Senate
Hon. Benjamin Cardin, U.S. Senate
Hon. Thomas “Mike” Miller, Jr., Maryland Senate President
Hon. Michael Busch, Maryland House Speaker
Hon. Joan Carter Conway, Baltimore Senate Delegation Chair
Hon. Curt S. Anderson, Baltimore House Delegation Chair
Hon. Bernard “Jack” Young, President of the Baltimore City Council
The Oath of Office will be administered by Hon. Shirley Watts of the Maryland Court of Appeals. Congressman Elijah Cummings will introduce the Mayor, who will give her Inaugural Address.
|11:00am
Free and open to the public
|–Inauguration Ceremony at War Memorial Building
100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Luncheon immediately following at The War Memorial Building
101 N Gay St #D, Baltimore, MD 21202
|1:30-3:30pm
Free and open to the public
|–Community Reception; Middle Branch Rowing Club
3301 Waterview Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230
|2:30-4:00pm
Free and open to the public
|–Community Reception; DuBurns Center
3100 Boston St. Baltimore, MD 21224
|3:30-5:00pm
Free and open to the public
|–Community Reception; Humanim
1701 N. Gay St. Baltimore, MD 21213
|4:30-6:00pm
Free and open to the public
|–Community Reception; Cylburn Arboretum
4915 Greenspring Ave. Baltimore MD, 21209
|7:00-10:00pm
Ticket Required
|A Celebration of Baltimore-Gala
–Hilton Baltimore, 401 W. Pratt St.
Baltimore MD, 21202
$100 per Ticket