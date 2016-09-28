Baltimore Mayor Fires Back at Prosecutor over Profile

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is firing back at the city’s top prosecutor for critical comments she made in a magazine profile.

Rawlings-Blake told reporters Wednesday that State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby rushed to prosecute six police officers in the death of a young Black man whose neck was broken in the back of a transport wagon. Freddie Gray’s death led to protests and riots in Baltimore. Three of the officers were acquitted and charges were dropped against the others.

The mayor’s comments were in response to a profile of Mosby in The New York Times Magazine in which she said the mayor disseminated false information about the investigation into Gray’s death. In the story Mosby recalled “screaming” at Rawlings-Blake and blaming the riots on her.