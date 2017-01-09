Baltimore Mayor’s Ex-Aide Faces Election Law Charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The office of the speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates has announced that the swearing-in of a man recently nominated to become a new delegate has been canceled, because he has been charged with making illegal campaign contributions to Baltimore’s mayor.

Alexandra Hughes, the speaker’s chief of staff, said the oath-taking ceremony for Gary Brown Jr. was canceled Monday, a day before scheduled.

Prosecutors allege Brown, a Democrat who worked on the campaign of Mayor Catherine Pugh, deposited $18,000 in cash into accounts of his mother, stepfather and brother last year and then contributed it in their names to Pugh’s campaign. Pugh took office last month.

The maximum allowed by an individual is $6,000.

Brown could not be reached for comment. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for him.