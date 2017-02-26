Baltimore Police are Called to Help a 16-year-old Black Male Being Attacked with a Knife. Police Show Up and Promptly Beat,Then Arrest the Victim.

Cops in Baltimore, Maryland have beaten up and arrested 16 year old Alonzo Cox on Wednesday night. Cox was being threatened by 14 year old female with a knife when police arrived. Police officers involved didn’t even try to deescalate when they arrived and immediately started to attack the victim.

In a video (below) cops are trying to take 16-year-old Alonzo Cox into custody. Just before that the teen was threatened with a knife by a 14 year old female. Why the cops wanted to arrest the victim is not clear. In the beginning of the video a female cop can be seen throwing handcuffs to the ground almost immediately. Shortly after a male cop can be heard threatening to punch the teen. An eyewitness than says “Why are you hitting him?” The video also shows that Alonzo tried to protect his head. More…