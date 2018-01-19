Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis Fired

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has scheduled a 9:30 a.m. press conference to officially announce the firing of Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. DeSousa, 53, a veteran in the command staff of the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), will allegedly replace Davis.

Davis had been at the helm of the BPD, during one of the most tumultuous times in the department’s history; record homicide rates in 2015 and 2017, the death of Freddie Gray and the subsequent uprising in 2015, the devastating Department of Justice (DOJ) report in 2016 and the Gun Trace Task Force police misconduct scandal in 2017.