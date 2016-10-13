Baltimore Police Officer Shot in Wrist, 3 Suspects at Large

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer was shot in the wrist late Wednesday while responding to a report of a carjacking, and three suspects remain at large, police said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood and was recovering at a hospital, police spokesman T.J. Smith.

The wounded officer and another plainclothes detective pulled over a vehicle believed to be connected to the earlier carjacking that occurred in Federal Hill, police said. As they approached, at least one suspect opened fire. Neither officer fired a weapon during the incident.

Fellow officers tried to staunch the wounded officer’s bleeding with a tourniquet, but he was alert and speaking, Smith said.

“Matter of fact, his district commander described him as ‘being himself’ and that’s a positive,” Smith said. “But he does have a significant injury to his wrist. I’ve seen officers shot in places where you think it’s inconsequential, they’re still serious injuries when you hit an area like a wrist.”

The carjacking involved three suspects, but just two were involved in the shooting. After the shooting, the suspects fled in the car to the end of a cul de sac, hopped the curb, then ran away, Smith said.

Two females were carjacked in the Federal Hill area earlier Wednesday and police cameras followed the car to Cherry Hill. That area of Cherry Hill has been a hotspot for carjackers to take stolen cars, Commissioner Kevin Davis said, and suspects were arrested nearby in a similar incident last week.

“When our carjacking victim was attacked in Federal Hill and her car was taken, the Southern District patrol officers and detectives did a fantastic job of deploying in this area because they know based on recent patterns and trends that carjacked vehicles have been taken to this area after carjackings,” Davis said.