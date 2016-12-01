Baltimore Police Release Footage of Police Shooting Knife Wielding Black Man

It was 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 when Baltimore police officers were called to the 3300 block of Greenmount Ave. There they shot a Black man wielding knives in each hand on the sidewalk near a Waverly bus stop. The incident was caught on police camera, which has since been released.

The 48-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, is still at an area hospital but is able to talk, according to police. The officers involved in the shooting, however, have been identified as Ofc. Gary Brown, a White male officer and a member of the department since 2000, and Ofc. Supreme Jones, a Black male officer and a two-year member of the department. Both are assigned to the Northern District. According to police authorities, neither officer has been involved in a police shooting before, and both have been placed on administrative leave.

According to a police account, a woman called 9-1-1 from her car Friday morning, reporting a man waving knives, yelling at people and beating on a pole and the sidewalk on the 3300 block of Greenmount Ave. Five officers responded, two equipped with body cameras. Officers found the man dressed in black from head to toe, pacing and ranting. Footage captured from cameras located on the chest level of the officers show when their hands and weapons come into view. Officers can be heard saying, “Sir, put your knives down.” and “Drop the knives” to the man. Meanwhile the man can be heard saying, “I have one life to live, and I’m ready to give it.” The officers then used a Taser on him, which seemed to have no effect. The officers then fired their weapons, striking the man several times. The man was critically wounded.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said “I’m so proud of these officers – the way they responded to the scene, the way that they attempted to de-escalate. Unfortunately, that didn’t work,” he said.

Police say the recording was the first body-camera footage in Baltimore to detail a police shooting. Baltimore police released the footage to the public on Wednesday in a move that attempts to give greater insight into police procedure and actions amid heightened tension over the shootings and killings of multiple Black men across the entire nation.

In a press conference held Nov. 30, police spokesman T.J Smith said no decision has been made on whether the suspect would be charged with a crime, as there were concerns for his mental health.

“We are looking at whether this is more of a medical evaluation need,” Smith said.

But, when asked whether officers should have even fired their weapons at the same time an officer fired a Taser – which is a non-lethal alternative – Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson stated that all aspects of the case, including police training and protocol, will be reviewed.