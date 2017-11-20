Baltimore Rising: HBO Documentary Chronicles A City Trying To Heal After Freddie Gray’s Death

by: Donna Owens ESSENCE
/ (The Associated Press) /
When Freddie Gray died in police custody in April 2015, Baltimore was thrust into the glare of a harsh spotlight.

A mural depicting Freddie Gray at the intersection of his arrest, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (The Associated Press)

The aftermath of his death led to peaceful protests, and later, eruptions that escalated when youth and police clashed near a local mall on the day of his funeral. Subsequent images of looting, arson and mayhem in the city stunned the nation and world.

More than two-and-a-half years later comes a thought-provoking documentary, Baltimore Rising which debuts tonight (Nov. 20) on HBO. Directed by Sonja Sohn — known to fans of HBO’s hit The Wire — the 90-minute film explores some of the people and circumstances of that volatile period, as a distraught city tried to hold it together, heal and move forward.  More….

