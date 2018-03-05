Baltimore Schools Lose Heat, Again

With the return of temperatures hovering around freezing this morning, heating issues at some area Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) have also returned.

Douglass High School in West Baltimore is without heat today. One teacher at the school, who did not want to be identified for this article said, “Douglass High School has no heat once again…I’m freezing.” Douglass was one of several area high schools, middle schools and elementary schools that struggled with heating issues in January. The photos of students wearing winter coats, forced to sit in freezing classrooms went viral, attracting national news coverage, as well as outrage and protests across the city. No word yet, on whether Douglass will close today.

The National Academy Foundation High School, in the Middle East neighborhood in East Baltimore, is also without heat this morning and the school closed at 10 a.m. However, the middle school will remain open today according to BCPS.

The Westport Academy in the Cherry Hill community of South Baltimore is also closed today, because of a power outage sparked over the weekend by violent windstorms. No word yet on when power will be restored to Westport Academy.