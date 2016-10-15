Baltimore TV Tech Personality Launches New Venture with Al Roker

Baltimore native Mario Armstrong, Emmy Award–winning talk show host and digital lifestyle expert, has just signed a deal with Roker Media to co-produce and host the first ever interactive talk show to be live-streamed on Facebook Live.

The “Never Settle Show” will feature a traditional live audience, but social media users will also be able to participate in real time, a cutting edge blend that caught the interest of Roker Media, a new venture backed by NBC weather man and host Al Roker and his business partner, Ronald C. Pruett Jr.

“I’ve watched Mario over the years come into millions of homes and talk to people about trends in technology and how it impacts their lives, but what I also always loved about Mario was his passion for helping people better their lives,” said Roker in a statement. “Mario has the perfect personality, talk show format, and new media experience that will make the Never Settle Show hugely successful on a platform like Facebook Live. We could not be more pleased for the opportunity to partner with Mario and help make the Never Settle Show a reality.”

The new show promises a mix of celebrity guests, all sharing their “never settle” stories and the ingredients of their success. And, it will also allow members of the public to share their own inspiring stories, all with an eye toward spurring viewers to pursue their own dreams and goals.

Armstrong said he is grateful to Roker for his support.

“Al Roker has been someone I have admired for a long time, as well as a true friend, so I could not be more thrilled about partnering with Roker Media on the Never Settle Show,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Through our new deal, we now have an experienced, award-winning team on the production side and access to even more resources, especially distribution. I can’t wait to launch a talk show that’s for the people and by the people, on a platform where most people live and interact daily, which is Facebook.”

Armstrong has an established media presence as a television and radio host and a regular contributor on NBC’s “TODAY” show, CNN, and NPR, in addition to “Inside Edition,” “Dr. Oz,” Steve Harvey, and Rachael Ray, where he advises consumers in the new trends in technology. He is also the author of the monthly “Learn It” column in Men’s Fitness magazine.

In 2011, he won an Emmy for Best TV Show Host/Moderator for his work on the Maryland Public Television Program “You Can Afford College,” one among many awards and accolades.

In addition to his work in the media industry, Armstrong has used his technology know-how as chief technology advocate for the city of Baltimore and as the IT director for the state of Maryland Tourism Department.

Armstrong is a graduate of Baltimore’s Calvert Hall College High School and attended Hampton University and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.