Baltimore’s Annual Candlelight Service of Remembrance

John Hopkins Turner Auditorium; 720 Rutland Avenue, Baltimore, Md.

by: AFRO Staff
Come on Dec. 9 at 7 pm to remember your loved ones. The service will be held at the John Hopkins Turner Auditorium; 720 Rutland Avenue, Baltimore, Md. Email one of your loved ones pictures to [email protected].

