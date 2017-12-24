Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple Hosts AFRO Mrs. Santa Toy & Gift Giveaway Event

The Empowerment Temple hosted an AFRO Mrs. Santa Toy and Gift Giveaway event on Thursday, at the Empowerment Temple Church on Primrose Ave in West Baltimore on December 21st. A large amount of toys, school supplies, bicycles and much more; donated by many of Baltimore’s most important organizations, were given away to numbers of the area children who otherwise would have received very few gifts this Christmas.

Pictured (from left to right) are some of the Mrs. Santa Elf helpers who assisted in bringing broad smiles to many of the children attending the event: Nicole Kirby, PR hostess for the Empowerment Temple; Takiea Hinton, AFRO Editorial Administrative Assistant; Jake Oliver, AFRO Publisher/CEO; Robyn Priest, President, Baltimore Chums; Diane Hocker, AFRO Mrs. Santa; and, Fredd Vaughn & Deborah Ferguson, who represented the Baltimore Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Silhouettes.