Baltimore’s ‘Light City’ Festival of Lights and ‘Labs@LightCity’ Innovation Conferences

‘Light City’ is a fes tival of light, music and innovation which features entertaining light art installations, performances and concerts along the BGE Light Art Walk at the Inner Harbor and daytime innovation conferences entitled Labs@LightCity, dedicated to spark social change. ‘Light City’ takes place March 31 through April 8. The festival is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on the weekends. Labs@LightCity takes place over six days Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 8 at the IMET Columbus Center at 701 E. Pratt Street. For more information visit lightcity.org.