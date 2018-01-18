Baltimore’s Motor House Showcases a Night of Black Brazilian Cinema

One Brazilian film classic and four features from up and coming Brazilian directors will be screened at Baltimore’s Motor House this week.

The Fespaco West film series -Brazil will be screened at Motor House starting Jan. 19.

Five films will be screened beginning with the 1973 classic “Soul in the Eye” by Zózimo Bulbul.

The four subsequent films are from the current generation of Black Brazilian filmmakers and are recent participants in the biennial Fespaco film festival.

Fespaco, or Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Festival panafricain du cinéma et de la télévision de Ouagadougou), is the largest film festival in Africa and takes place every other year in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou.

The entire program is intended to provide a “panorama of the recent film production in the country,” says the Motor House website and includes samplings of documentary and dramatic works.

Travessia, by Safira Moreira (2017, 5 min), is “the search for the photographic memory of the black families and assumes a critical and affirmative posture in the face of the near absence and stigmatization of the representation of the black people.”

Merê, by Urânia Munzanzu (2017, 15 min), is “A film that speaks about female protagonism in the Jeje Mahi tradition, religious tradition, and faith in transatlantic bridges.”

Deus (Vinicius Silva, 2016, 25 min), is a films that “aims to expose the adversities that impregnate the daily lives of black women from the outskirts of São Paulo.”

Jerusa’s Day, by Vivane Ferreira, (2014, 20 min) is a movie that “aims at dealing, in a delicate way, with the matter of the loneliness.”

There’s a larger opportunity for attendees of the festival, beyond a couple of hours of entertainment, said Omar Akbar, cultural ambassador to Burkina Faso and grand marshal for the Burkina Faso FESPACO festival.

“It’s an opportunity for filmmakers to be seen and an opportunity for the people of Baltimore to take part.” Akbar told the AFRO.

Akbar sees an opportunity for the people of Baltimore to participate in the “global village” of the African diaspora. While the sample of films come solely from Brazil, the issues of class, race, and gender are related to the experiences of Baltimore, he says.

Following the screening, a discussion will be led by Janaína Oliveira, coordinator of FICINE (Black Cinema Itinerant Forum) a Fulbright scholar and researcher at Howard University.

Motor House is located at 120 West North Ave. The screening is at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $7 and will be sold at the door for $10.