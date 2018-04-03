Baltimore’s Phil Booth Joins Rare Company After Leading Villanova to Two National Championships

By Perry Green, AFRO Sports Editor, pgreen@afro.com

Baltimore native Phil Booth just etched his place amongst College Basketball’s immortality after helping lead the Villanova Wildcats to a 79-62 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

The win gave Booth his second NCAA title in two years – he helped Villanova beat North Carolina in the 2016 National Championship, scoring a team-high 20 points in what turned out to be one of the greatest college basketball championship games in the sport’s history.

A former star guard for Baltimore’s Mount Saint Joseph High School, Booth had already carved himself a spot among Baltimore’s all-time greatest ballers. Booth was named the 2013-14 Baltimore Prep Player of the Year after averaging 19 points per game while leading Mount Saint Joseph’s to the Baltimore Catholic League Championship and a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference title.

Now, according to reports, the six-foot-three-inches, 200-pound junior shooting guard will join very rare company as just one of 31 players of the modern era to win multiple NCAA basketball championships in his career. Some of the legendary names in that company include former Duke stars Grant Hill and Christian Laettner.

Booth’s father, Phil Sr., a Baltimore City basketball star in his own right, was elated after watching Villanova win the title Monday night. Booth Sr. was a high school basketball standout at Northeast High and also went on to play college ball at Coppin State University under the legendary head coach Fang Mitchell.

“My Son is a 2x National Champion. Let that sink in!! #ProudDad,” Booth Sr. tweeted after the game with a photo of him hugging his son in celebration. “Bmore Standup!”