Baltimore’s Women’s Commission Reinstated

A small group gathered inside of City Hall one hour prior to the Jan. 22 Baltimore City Council Meeting in support of Councilwoman Sharon Green-Middleton’s effort to re-establish the Baltimore City Commission for Women.

“As many of you know, we are coming off of a powerful women’s march this weekend,” Green-Middleton (D-District 6) said. “And today we are hopeful to continue to keep the momentum moving forward.”

During the City Council meeting, Green-Middleton introduced a resolution to revive the city’s Women’s Commission. The commission was established in 2006 but has been inactive for 10 years. According to Middleton, the commission “empowers women through education, and coordinates opportunities to erase barriers to equal treatment.”

In late October of last year, women met with Green-Middleton and State Sen. Barbara Robinson among others to urge that the Baltimore Commission for Women be re-established.

“So many issues that need to be addressed…” Robinson said. “You can say you understand, but if you don’t walk in my shoes how can you really understand how I feel?”

The Commission will also strive to eliminate issues affecting women such as the wage gap, fight for reproductive rights, advocate for affordable health care, reduce women’s and family’s hunger and homelessness. According to Middleton, 43 percent of all individuals, with a larger margin being women and children, are in need of shelter.

Additionally, the Commission’s goals are to provide mentoring services to young girls through various programs and to increase services to older women.

The Commission also strives to engage more women to become active in politics. Currently, of the 15 members in the City Council only three are women.

With an exception to the rules, the Baltimore Commission for Women was voted “active” status at Monday’s meeting.

The commission is seeking a group of 19 to be involved in the organization, with various committees between the 19 leaders. Applications will be accepted through the Commission’s website until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.

“Women everywhere are rising up and taking the women’s movement into the mainstream,” City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said.