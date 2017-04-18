Balto. Co. School Superintendent Dallas Dance Unexpectedly Resigns

Dallas Dance, Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) Superintendent, unexpectedly resigned on April 18. The resignation will take effect on June 30. It remains unclear what Dallas will do next.

In a statement Dance, who was hired in 2012, said, “The last five years serving as Superintendent of Team BCPS have been the best years of my professional life. As I stated in my latest State of the Schools message, I have led this organization from my heart believing that we could move mountains, and while not literally, we have begun tackling some large complex issues, which will take us time, effort, energy, and commitment to realize its full impact. However, I believe our county and region will be better because of our strategic efforts to provide an equitable educational experience for all of our children.”

In Nov. Dance came under fire following last year’s election of Donald Trump as President for re-tweeting, ““Educators: tomorrow pls show your muslim, black, latino, jewish, disabled, or just non-white St’s, that you love them and will protect them!”

Dance received support from Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and Maryland Speaker Pro Tem Delegate Adrienne A. Jones. However, Baltimore county School Board member Ann Miller called for him to be fired in an opinion piece published in the Baltimore Sun.

His four year contract was renewed February, 2016. In February 2017 Dance, along with several other education leaders, was honored by the AFRO for the work they have done to educate African American youth.

“While there is more work to be done; Team BCPS is certainly on the right track under the leadership of a phenomenal group of chiefs, top-notch school leaders, dedicated and caring teachers, and thousands of committed support staff all throughout our organization. I truly believe BCPS is in a better place today than when I first arrived. To that end, I now transition to another chapter of my career where I will specifically use my passion for equity and access to a quality education to ensure it is provided to all students through school, district, and community leadership,” Dance said in a statement.