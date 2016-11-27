Beal’s Hot Hand Guides Wizards

A hot-shooting Bradley Beal led the Wizards to a 2-1 week which included a much-needed four-game Thanksgiving holiday break. Beal and lead guard John Wall continue to pile up impressive stats, but now the team is starting to pick up some wins behind the backcourt’s efforts. The AFRO recaps the week that was for the Washington Wizards.

Nov. 21: Beal Delivers Career Best in 106-101 Win over Phoenix

Washington opened the week with a home game against the Phoenix Suns that turned into a career showcase for Beal en route to a 106-101 victory. Beal’s 42 points was a career-high for the shooting guard, who connected on 5-of-10 from long range while shooting 63 percent from the field. Wall added 18 points and 15 assists and Marcin Gortat recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Beal saved his best work for the second half, in which he scored 26 points. But it was Wall who closed the game out by scoring seven points over the last 1:08 to put Phoenix away for good.

Nov. 25: Wall Helps Washington Avoid Collapse for 94-91 Victory in Orlando

After a Thanksgiving break, the Wizards traveled to Orlando on Nov. 25 and nearly blew a 19-point first quarter lead before Wall bailed them out once again. Wall scored the team’s last eight points to secure a 94-91 win. Wall scored a game-high 26 points while adding 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Otto Porter Jr. chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds as five Wizards scored in double-figures. The Wizards continued their dominance over Orlando, with the 13th win in their last 14 games against the Magic.

Nov. 26: Spurs Remain Perfect on the Road, Drop Wizards 112-100

Washington returned to the Verizon Center on Nov. 26 to square off against the San Antonio Spurs, who arrived with an undefeated road record. The Spurs continued their dominance in a 112-100 win, dropping Washington to 5-10 overall. San Antonio scored 67 points in the second and third quarters as Washington allowed an opponent to score 100-plus points against them for the 11th time this season. Beal recorded 25 points and Wall added 21 for the Wizards, who chased the Spurs much of the night and trailed by as many as 19 points. Five players scored in double-figures for San Antonio, which improved its road record to 10-0.

