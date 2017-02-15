Belichick’s ‘Patriots Way’ Drives Players Success During and After Careers

Facing the largest deficit in history the New England Patriots never wavered against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. There was a calm resolute confidence known as “the Patriot way” that propelled them to the greatest comeback in the championship game which earned a fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy in seven tries cementing their unprecedented era of NFL excellence.

From those who spent most of their playing careers with the team to others who were passing through New England anyone who has played for Bill Belichick understands the simple principles of “the Patriot way”. The standards of responsibility and being accountable have shaped and molded the lives of those who have been influenced their culture of championship success.

“Even though I spent only one season there I left feeling that anytime they lost it was never about coaching,” former Maryland running back LaMont Jordan told the {AFRO}. “It’s about the players doing what they were supposed to. I’ve never been more prepared for anything than I was when I took the field playing for Coach Belichick. I still apply those lessons I learned in that short time into my daily life.”

While Jordan made a cameo appearance for the NFL’s signature franchise, just outside Boston former defensive back Tyrone Poole won two championships as part of their secondary in Super Bowls 38 ad 39. Poole didn’t have major college pedigree, having played at tiny Fort Valley State – a Division II HBCU program – in central Georgia. His workman like approach served him well as a vital contributor on teams that didn’t boast too many players who will be candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Poole personifies what type of player that excels under “the Patriot way”. He embodies what the mantra stands for on and off the field. The simple concept of doing your job and studying relentlessly so that when championship moments present themselves at the intersection of preparation and opportunity they are not overwhelming. Pressure situations are the norm rather than the exception under Belichick but the attention to detail is so engrained that is carries over for most players in their personal lives.

“The Patriot Way is about adaptability,” Poole told the {AFRO}. “What makes Belichick so unique is that he puts players, coaches, and everybody in the organization in position to be successful. He lets the coaches coach and allows the players to play but he isn’t afraid to make changes and when to adapt to certain situations”.

During his career in New England Poole was an understated low key contributor to their success. He was never outspoken and maintained an under the radar persona that renders him as a footnote status in the pantheon of Patriots lore. Aside from Tom Brady, however, most players fall into that same category no matter what impact they had on the field.

However, in the second act of his professional life Poole has become an accomplished speaker and author using much of what he gained in life traveling the backroads from rural Georgia to Super Bowl champion. The metaphors of life gained through the experiences of being a part of “the Patriot way” currently serve him well as they do Jordan now the final whistle has blown on their NFL careers.

In his book: The Ultimate Success in the Game of Life Poole outlines 12 principles from “the Patriot way” that form a pattern of success which can be applied to reaching major accomplishments in corporate America and personal business.

“Most companies would love to have had the success of the Patriots,’ said Poole. “Playing for Coach Belichick is why I’ve been so successful”.