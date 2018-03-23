Ben Carson Blames His Wife and Disparages Trans Women

Tuesday, March 20, was a long day for Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Since disclosing in February that a $31,000 dining set was purchased for his 10th floor office, Carson has been under scrutiny.

On Tuesday Carson had to testify on Capitol Hill in front of the House Appropriations subcommittee, regarding the purchase of the furniture set, which included a mahogany dining table, chairs and a hutch for private lunches with guests, according to The Washington Post.

The HUD secretary said that the purchase was actually made by his wife, Candy Carson, because of safety precautions due to “facilities” issues as opposed to solely for decorating purposes.

“It’s my understanding that the facilities people felt that the dining room table was actually dangerous,” he said. “People are being stuck by nails, a chair collapsed with somebody sitting in it, it’s 50-years-old.

Carson indicated that he was shown catalogs of furniture before and said the prices were “beyond” what he was hoping to pay, but that he allowed his wife to help choose something and make the final decision.

He said Mrs. Carson chose the style and color “with the caveat that we were not happy with the pricing and they needed to find something,” he said.

While he blamed her, he did say that his wife is generally economical.

“If anybody knew my wife, they would realize how ridiculous this was,” Carson said. “She’s the most frugal person in the world.”

In Carson’s testimony he also mentioned transgendered women and now the LGBTQ community is calling the secretary out.

“There are some women who said they were not comfortable with the idea of being in a shelter, being in a shower, and somebody who had a very different anatomy,” Carson said, according to ABC News.

Carson made this comment after Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois), asked about the removal of materials designed to thwart discrimination against LGBTQ individuals from HUD’s website.

“Remember, it is complex,” Carson said. “We obviously believe in equal rights for everybody including the LGBT community but we also believe in equal rights for the women in the shelters and shelters where there are men and their equal rights.”

Now leaders and activists from the LGBTQ community are speaking out.

GLAAD, which is an organization that addresses LGBTQ representation in the media called Carson’s remarks “blatant and factually inaccurate anti-transgender rhetoric.”

“It is because of derogatory myths like this, which have been debunked time and time again, that the transgender community faces disproportionate levels of discrimination and homelessness,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD.