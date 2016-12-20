For immediate release:

December 20, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Bethesda IT Firm Plans Headquarters Expansion, 100 New Jobs

Company expanding after winning $208 million federal contract from Department of Homeland Security

ANNAPOLIS, MD – InfoZen, an advanced IT services and solutions provider for the federal government, is expanding its corporate headquarters in Montgomery County and creating 100 new jobs by the end of next year. The company is currently renovating its office space on Rockledge Drive and adding an additional 25,000 square feet to accommodate its growing workforce. InfoZen plans to spend at least $2 million on improvements, including furniture, fixtures, and computer equipment. Visit InfoZen’s careers page for more information on technical job opportunities with the company.

“After more than 20 years in business, I’m very pleased with the state of Maryland’s efforts to support InfoZen’s continued growth in the region and to make it attractive for our employees to remain in the area while bringing new talent from surrounding areas,” said Raj Ananthanpillai, InfoZen’s chairman, CEO, and president.

In September, the company was awarded a $208 million federal contract from the Department of Homeland Security to help modernize the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Information Technology (OIT). InfoZen will assist the USCIS Office of Information Technology to provide information technology expertise, strategic vision and tactical implementation to enable USCIS to deliver effective, efficient, and secure immigration services and products.

“Creating jobs and helping businesses grow here in Maryland is a top priority of our administration,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “InfoZen is part of a robust sector of high-tech companies that have chosen to grow and expand in Maryland this year – a testament to our high-quality workforce and increasingly competitive state economy.”

“Montgomery County values InfoZen and the critical work it performs in IT services, solutions, and security,” said Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett. “We are happy to support its expansion in the County.”

“We are proud to support InfoZen’s expansion in Maryland and congratulate them on winning the Department of Homeland Security contract,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Maryland Commerce, together with our partners in Montgomery County, is committed to working closely with companies like InfoZen to ensure they grow and remain in Maryland.”

To support the expansion, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $200,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, Montgomery County has provided a $100,000 conditional grant through its Economic Development Fund. The company is also eligible for a number of state and local tax credits.