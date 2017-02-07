BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference

Recognizing the vital importance of developing our nation’s next generation of engineers, scientists and technical professionals, the U.S. Army has renewed its support of the 31st Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) annual conference from Feb. 9-11 at the Marriott Wardman Park, 2660 Woodley Rd, NW. The conference attracts the top-performing high school and HBCU students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and recognizes the top Black professionals and influencers in those fields. A free student career fair will be provide on Feb. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information or to register, visit http://tinyurl.com/z536frd.