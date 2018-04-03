Beyoncé to Sanaa: Stop Biting

By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor, syoes@afro.com

Speculation had swirled for days around the question: Who bit Beyoncé? Although maybe the question should have been, how could someone get close enough to give Queen Bey an unwanted chomping? But, the answer to who, according to several media sources is actress Sanaa Lathan.

Bitegate began with a revelation from “Girls Trip” breakout star Tiffany Haddish during an interview in GQ magazine. In the interview, published March 26, Haddish described a party in December where she met Beyoncé and an encounter the superstar had with an actress.

“There was this actress there…that’s just like, doing the mostest,” said Haddish. “One of the things she did? She bit Beyoncé in the face.” During the interview and subsequently Haddish has refused to name the actress, but she described the wild scene at the party further during the GQ interview.

“So Beyoncé stormed away (and) went up to Jay-Z and was like, `Jay! Come here!” Haddish said.

According to several media outlets, including Page Six, Sanaa Lathan, the star of “Love and Basketball,” “Brown Sugar,” and “The Perfect Guy,” had been talking to Jay-Z at a D’Usse (Jay-’Z’s cognac brand) VIP party, after his December show at the Forum in Los Angeles. Apparently, Beyoncé did not approve of the interaction between Lathan and her husband when she intervened and allegedly that’s when Lathan bit Bey on the chin.

Lathan has denied biting Beyonce, but she did send a curious tweet in reference to the alleged incident. “Ya’ll are funny. Under no circumstance did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would be a love bite,” Lathan tweeted on March 27.

Neither Beyoncé or Lathan (beyond her tweet) have commented publicly about the alleged biting.