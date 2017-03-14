BGE Actively Restoring Service to Customers Affected by Winter Storm

BALTIMORE– Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) has been actively restoring service to customers who lost power due to the winter storm that began affecting central Maryland last night. Most of the outages have been concentrated in the southeast portion of BGE’s service area where ice and freezing rain accumulated on trees, power lines and other electric equipment. More than 3,600 employees and contractors, including additional construction and tree crews from outside Maryland, were mobilized to respond to outages. Most customers are expected to have service restored by late Tuesday evening.

“BGE will continue to work throughout the day and this evening to restore service to customers who experience service interruptions,” said Robert Biagiotti, BGE vice president and chief customer officer. “As a reminder, due to potentially hazardous road conditions, it may take crews longer than normal to respond to outages. We thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore service as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Outages and downed wires may be reported at BGE.com and through mobile devices. Customers may also report outages by calling 877-778-2222. Outage information and important details on how to remain safe during winter weather and other emergency events can be found at the storm center on BGE.com and on BGE’s social media sites Twitter and Facebook.

Customers with special needs, such as those who may be elderly, disabled or dependent on electricity for medical equipment, should have alternate arrangements in place should they experience an extended power outage.

BGE’s restoration priorities are public safety and critical care facilities, such as 911centers, hospitals and pumping stations. Then restoration is generally scheduled so that the greatest number of customers can be restored as quickly and as safely as possible. However, in cases of extended power outages, consideration is also given to customers who have been without service for the longest. Clearing fallen tree debris, snow-blocked roads, and safety limitations on use of bucket trucks during periods of high sustained winds, can be factors in restoration progress.

As customers clear snow and ice, it is important to know the location of outside utility equipment such as natural gas or electric meters that could be covered in snow and may be susceptible to damage from snow shovels and mechanized snow removal equipment. Keep exhaust vents for natural gas appliances like water heaters, furnaces and fireplaces, clear of snow and ice, an important safety precaution in preventing buildup of carbon monoxide. Please keep outside meters clear of ice and snow. Use a broom or brush to gently clear the area around the meter of anything blocking it, including debris, ice and snow. Do not melt ice or snow on meters with a heat source, and do not chip or scrape ice. These methods can damage or break the meter. It is also important to remove icicles that hang over the meter and can drip freezing water that may damage equipment.

Customers using a generator or space heater should follow manufacturer instructions and be sure to locate generators outside, in well-ventilated areas.