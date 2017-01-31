BGE Awards $302,000 to 64 Nonprofit Emergency Response and Public Safety Agencies

BALTIMORE – Baltimore Gas and Electric today awarded $302,000 in emergency response and safety grants to 64 nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations at a press conference held at the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department. The organizations formally recognized represent 9 Maryland counties and Baltimore City and the grants are part of BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grant program. There were 22 first-time award recipients.
“These nonprofit public safety and emergency response organizations are the backbone of our community, selflessly volunteering to keep us safe, and today is BGE’s way of simply thanking them,” said Valencia McClure, BGE’s vice president of governmental and external affairs and corporate relations for BGE. “At BGE, we are committed to the safety of our customers and this grant program allows us to continue that commitment by supporting the men and women who bravely respond to critical incidents in our communities every day.”
One notable first-time recipient is the Ellicott City Volunteer Firemans Association who will be outfitting EMS personnel in highly visible, water-resistant weather protective gear when responding to medical, rescue and fire calls for service. The Ellicott City Historic District Partnership will be using grant funding to aid in the reconstruction efforts taking place after the unprecedented flooding that impacted residents and businesses back in July.
“From the very first moments after the devastating flood struck Ellicott City, I have been impressed by the steadfast determination of the residents, businesses and property owners from Main Street and the West End,” said Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman. “These grants will be used to better equip our volunteer first responders and contribute to rebuilding Main Street as a model resilient community.”
BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grant program, now in its fifth year, is an integral part of BGE’s continued commitment to supporting safety and reliability while also enhancing the communities it serves. It supports nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations by providing funding that is vital to their success. Some of this year’s grants will assist agencies in purchasing items such as thermal imaging cameras, smoke alarms, CPR devices and funding for emergency preparedness drills and equipment. To date, BGE has provided over $1.6 million to 258 emergency response organizations, who share BGE’s commitment to the safety of central Maryland residents.
The following is a list of the organizations awarded with a 2016 BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grant:
Anne Arundel County:
- Anne Arundel Alarmers—AED’s
- Arnold Volunteer Fire Department — Fleet Vehicle Purchase
- Arundel Volunteer Fire Department—Outfit Medical Response Vehicle
- Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tool Upgrade
- Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company — Thermal Imagers
- Maryland Natural Resources Police Reserve Officer Association —Protective Gear
- Odenton Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tools Enhancement
- Orchard Beach Volunteer Fire Company—Rescue Tool Replacement
- Southern Police Reserves Foundation — Safety Initiative
Baltimore City:
- National Fallen Firefighters Foundation — Smoke Detectors
Baltimore County:
- American Red Cross Central Maryland Chapter—Home Fire Campaign
- Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department — Foam Educator and Blitz Fire Monitor
- Arcadia Volunteer Fire Company — New Engine Equipment
- Chesapeake Search Dogs — General Operating
- Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company — Enhanced Safety Response Training
- Civil Air Patrol — CPR and Emergency Services Training Infrastructure
- Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company — Utility Truck Replacement
- Community Volunteer Fire Department of Bowley’s Quarters — Equipment Upgrades/Training
- Glyndon Volunteer Fire Engine and Hose Company No. 1—Replacement AED’s
- Hereford Volunteer Ambulance Association—Replacement Hoses
- Hereford Volunteer Fire Company — LUCAS CPR Device
- Institute of Notre Dame—Safety Upgrades
- Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Association—Rapid Intervention Team Bags
- Loyola University Maryland—AED’s
- Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tools
- Maryland Food Bank—MRE’s/Water for Emergencies
- Middle River Volunteer Fire Company — Water and Dive Team Communications/Training
- Northpoint Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department—Rescue Jacks
- Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company—Upgraded Gas Meters and Replacement Rescue Tools
- Providence Volunteer Fire Company—Firefighting Foam Operations
- Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company—LUCAS CPR Device
- Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Company—Hose Nozzle Replacement
- Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company — New Supply Hose
- Stevenson University—Emergency Phones
- Towson University Foundation — Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Improvements
- White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company — Highly Visible First Responder Jackets
- Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company — Safety and Operational Readiness
Carroll County:
- Change, Inc. — Emergency Equipment
- Community Fire Company of Perryville Md Inc.—Safety Equipment
Cecil County:
- Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Inc. — Pagers
- Water Witch Fire Company — Radio Alert Pager Replacement
Frederick County:
- Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company—Rapid Response AED Program
- New Market District Volunteer Fire Department — Technical Rescue Equipment
- Western Maryland K-9 Search & Rescue — Communications
Harford County:
- Abingdon Fire Company — EMP Protective Vests
- Darlington Volunteer Fire Company—Illuminated Outdoor Fire Station Display
- Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company—Upgraded EKG Monitors
- Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company — Gas Meter Replacement
- Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company — Turnout Gear Washer
Howard County:
- Ellicott City Historic District Partnership—Helping Ellicott City Recover
- Ellicott City Volunteer Firemen’s Association—EMS Water Resistant Weather Gear
- International Critical Incident Stress Foundation — Crisis Intervention Training
- Maryland Search and Rescue—Initial Operating Capability
- Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department — Hurst Rescue Tool
Montgomery County:
- Maryland Emergency Management Association — MEMA Annual Symposium
Prince George’s County:
- Disaster Aid USA — Emergency Response Training
- Kentland Volunteer Fire Department—Personal Protective Equipment Washer
- Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad — Accident Response Equipment
- National Volunteer Fire Council—Fire Safety Resources
- Prince George’s County Fire Chiefs Community Advisory Council —Public Safety Project
- Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad—Training
- West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad—Public Messaging Board
BGE encourages eligible 501(c)(3) emergency response organizations to apply for grants of up to $10,000 each. Grant applications are available online at bge.com/emergencyrespondersgrant each September through the end of October.
BGE presented $325,000 to last year’s 65 grant recipients. In addition to supporting the emergency responder community in Maryland, BGE provides training for fire, police, 911 centers and emergency management organizations who routinely work around utility equipment. BGE is recognized for its own emergency response record, ranking among the top utilities in the nation for rapid response to gas emergency calls and in working to prevent damages to energy equipment.
BGE plays an integral role in working with Maryland communities to address economic development, public safety, civic issues and other initiatives that help enhance our neighborhoods. Through the use of shareholder dollars, BGE supports programs that deliver measurable and sustainable impact in areas of education, environment, community development and arts and culture.