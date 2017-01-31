BGE Awards $302,000 to 64 Nonprofit Emergency Response and Public Safety Agencies

BALTIMORE – Baltimore Gas and Electric today awarded $302,000 in emergency response and safety grants to 64 nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations at a press conference held at the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department. The organizations formally recognized represent 9 Maryland counties and Baltimore City and the grants are part of BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grant program. There were 22 first-time award recipients.

“These nonprofit public safety and emergency response organizations are the backbone of our community, selflessly volunteering to keep us safe, and today is BGE’s way of simply thanking them,” said Valencia McClure, BGE’s vice president of governmental and external affairs and corporate relations for BGE. “At BGE, we are committed to the safety of our customers and this grant program allows us to continue that commitment by supporting the men and women who bravely respond to critical incidents in our communities every day.”

One notable first-time recipient is the Ellicott City Volunteer Firemans Association who will be outfitting EMS personnel in highly visible, water-resistant weather protective gear when responding to medical, rescue and fire calls for service. The Ellicott City Historic District Partnership will be using grant funding to aid in the reconstruction efforts taking place after the unprecedented flooding that impacted residents and businesses back in July.

“From the very first moments after the devastating flood struck Ellicott City, I have been impressed by the steadfast determination of the residents, businesses and property owners from Main Street and the West End,” said Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman. “These grants will be used to better equip our volunteer first responders and contribute to rebuilding Main Street as a model resilient community.”

BGE’s Emergency Response and Safety Grant program, now in its fifth year, is an integral part of BGE’s continued commitment to supporting safety and reliability while also enhancing the communities it serves. It supports nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations by providing funding that is vital to their success. Some of this year’s grants will assist agencies in purchasing items such as thermal imaging cameras, smoke alarms, CPR devices and funding for emergency preparedness drills and equipment. To date, BGE has provided over $1.6 million to 258 emergency response organizations, who share BGE’s commitment to the safety of central Maryland residents.

The following is a list of the organizations awarded with a 2016 BGE Emergency Response and Safety Grant:

Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel Alarmers—AED’s

Arnold Volunteer Fire Department — Fleet Vehicle Purchase

Arundel Volunteer Fire Department—Outfit Medical Response Vehicle

Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tool Upgrade

Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company — Thermal Imagers

Maryland Natural Resources Police Reserve Officer Association —Protective Gear

Odenton Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tools Enhancement

Orchard Beach Volunteer Fire Company—Rescue Tool Replacement

Southern Police Reserves Foundation — Safety Initiative

Baltimore City:

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation — Smoke Detectors

Baltimore County:

American Red Cross Central Maryland Chapter—Home Fire Campaign

Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department — Foam Educator and Blitz Fire Monitor

Arcadia Volunteer Fire Company — New Engine Equipment

Chesapeake Search Dogs — General Operating

Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Company — Enhanced Safety Response Training

Civil Air Patrol — CPR and Emergency Services Training Infrastructure

Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company — Utility Truck Replacement

Community Volunteer Fire Department of Bowley’s Quarters — Equipment Upgrades/Training

Glyndon Volunteer Fire Engine and Hose Company No. 1—Replacement AED’s

Hereford Volunteer Ambulance Association—Replacement Hoses

Hereford Volunteer Fire Company — LUCAS CPR Device

Institute of Notre Dame—Safety Upgrades

Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Association—Rapid Intervention Team Bags

Loyola University Maryland—AED’s

Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company — Rescue Tools

Maryland Food Bank—MRE’s/Water for Emergencies

Middle River Volunteer Fire Company — Water and Dive Team Communications/Training

Northpoint Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department—Rescue Jacks

Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company—Upgraded Gas Meters and Replacement Rescue Tools

Providence Volunteer Fire Company—Firefighting Foam Operations

Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company—LUCAS CPR Device

Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Company—Hose Nozzle Replacement

Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company — New Supply Hose

Stevenson University—Emergency Phones

Towson University Foundation — Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Improvements

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company — Highly Visible First Responder Jackets

Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company — Safety and Operational Readiness

Carroll County:

Change, Inc. — Emergency Equipment

Community Fire Company of Perryville Md Inc.—Safety Equipment

Cecil County:

Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Inc. — Pagers

Water Witch Fire Company — Radio Alert Pager Replacement

Frederick County:

Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company—Rapid Response AED Program

New Market District Volunteer Fire Department — Technical Rescue Equipment

Western Maryland K-9 Search & Rescue — Communications

Harford County:

Abingdon Fire Company — EMP Protective Vests

Darlington Volunteer Fire Company—Illuminated Outdoor Fire Station Display

Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company—Upgraded EKG Monitors

Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company — Gas Meter Replacement

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company — Turnout Gear Washer

Howard County:

Ellicott City Historic District Partnership—Helping Ellicott City Recover

Ellicott City Volunteer Firemen’s Association—EMS Water Resistant Weather Gear

International Critical Incident Stress Foundation — Crisis Intervention Training

Maryland Search and Rescue—Initial Operating Capability

Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department — Hurst Rescue Tool

Montgomery County:

Maryland Emergency Management Association — MEMA Annual Symposium

Prince George’s County:

Disaster Aid USA — Emergency Response Training

Kentland Volunteer Fire Department—Personal Protective Equipment Washer

Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad — Accident Response Equipment

National Volunteer Fire Council—Fire Safety Resources

Prince George’s County Fire Chiefs Community Advisory Council —Public Safety Project

Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad—Training

West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad—Public Messaging Board

BGE encourages eligible 501(c)(3) emergency response organizations to apply for grants of up to $10,000 each. Grant applications are available online at bge.com/emergencyrespondersgrant each September through the end of October.

BGE presented $325,000 to last year’s 65 grant recipients. In addition to supporting the emergency responder community in Maryland, BGE provides training for fire, police, 911 centers and emergency management organizations who routinely work around utility equipment. BGE is recognized for its own emergency response record, ranking among the top utilities in the nation for rapid response to gas emergency calls and in working to prevent damages to energy equipment.

BGE plays an integral role in working with Maryland communities to address economic development, public safety, civic issues and other initiatives that help enhance our neighborhoods. Through the use of shareholder dollars, BGE supports programs that deliver measurable and sustainable impact in areas of education, environment, community development and arts and culture.