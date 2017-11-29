BGE and the Peale Center Team Up to Restore Vintage Gas Lights

WHAT: Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) and the Peale Museum proudly team up to light four vintage gas street lights that have been restored by BGE. The street light restoration is part of ongoing renovations supported by BGE at the Peale Museum. BGE was founded as the Gas Light Company of Baltimore in 1816 by artist Rembrandt Peale. On June 11, 1816, Peale lit the first gas lamps in Baltimore at the aforementioned museum on Holliday Street. Peale then incorporated the Gas Light Compa ny of Baltimore on June 17, 1816.

WHO: BGE

The Peale Center

WHEN: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. (lighting at 7:15 p.m.)

WHERE: The Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture

225 Holliday Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

VISUALS: Media can view the lighting of two vintage street lights in front of the museum and two in the historic back garden along with the lighting of a replica ring of light.