BGE and the Peale Center Team Up to Restore Vintage Gas Lights

First building constructed as a museum in the United States shines bright once again

by: Special Report
WHAT:        Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) and the Peale Museum proudly team up to light four vintage gas street lights that have been restored by BGE. The street light restoration is part of ongoing renovations supported by BGE at the Peale Museum. BGE was founded as the Gas Light Company of Baltimore in 1816 by artist Rembrandt Peale. On June 11, 1816, Peale lit the first gas lamps in Baltimore at the aforementioned museum on Holliday Street.  Peale then incorporated the Gas Light Company of Baltimore on June 17, 1816.

 

WHO:           BGE

The Peale Center

                       

WHEN:              Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. (lighting at 7:15 p.m.)

 

WHERE:            The Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture

                             225 Holliday Street

                             Baltimore, MD 21202

 

VISUALS:          Media can view the lighting of two vintage street lights in front of the museum and two in the historic back garden along with the lighting of a replica ring of light. 

